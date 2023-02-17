site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Devils' Dawson Mercer: Snaps five-game scoring drought
RotoWire Staff
Mercer contributed a goal in a 4-2 loss to St. Louis on Thursday.
Mercer scored at 17:30 of the first period. It was his 12th goal and 30th point in 54 contests in 2022-23. Mercer entered Thursday's action on a five-game point drought.
