Hamilton registered an assist, placed three shots on net, blocked three attempts and served two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 win over St. Louis.

Hamilton tallied a secondary helper on Timo Meier's opening goal for New Jersey halfway through the first period. Overall, Hamilton has four assists, eight points, 45 shots on goal and 23 blocks through 19 games this season. The 32-year-old blueliner's point Wednesday was his first in five games since his return from a lower-body injury. Despite his recent lack of offensive production, the veteran defenseman has maintained his role with the top power-play unit over New Jersey's rising blueliner options such as Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec. If Hamilton can stay healthy, he provides enough category coverage in fantasy to warrant consideration in all fantasy formats.