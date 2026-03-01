Devils' Dougie Hamilton: Pots winner on power play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hamilton scored the game-winning goal on the power play in Saturday's 3-1 victory over the Blues.
The veteran blueliner gave the Devils a 2-0 lead with 16 seconds left in the second period as he ripped a shot from the high slot past Jordan Binnington. Hamilton has put a sluggish start to the campaign well behind him, and over the last 15 games he's collected three goals and 13 points, including six points (two goals, four assists) with the man advantage.
More News
-
Devils' Dougie Hamilton: Extends point streak in OT win•
-
Devils' Dougie Hamilton: Stays hot with two points•
-
Devils' Dougie Hamilton: Two helpers in return to lineup•
-
Devils' Dougie Hamilton: Ends drought Saturday•
-
Devils' Dougie Hamilton: Will play Wednesday•
-
Devils' Dougie Hamilton: Exits late Tuesday•