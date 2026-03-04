Hamilton had a goal and an assist in a 5-1 win over Florida on Tuesday.

Hamilton's goal stood as the winner. He put the Devils up 2-1 on a 4-on-4 early in the second frame. The veteran defender is on a three-game, four-point scoring streak (two goals, two assists) amidst trade rumors. Hamilton has control over his destination with a modified no-draft list with 10 teams he'd agree to move to. He's one of the NHL's highest-volume shooter from the blueline who can run the power play, and he'd be effective no matter where he lands.