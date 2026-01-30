Hamilton scored a goal, placed five shots on goal and served two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Hamilton found the back of the net midway through the second period to level the score at one apiece. The 32-year-old has been one of the best offensive blueliners over his last 10 games with 12 points and two multi-point efforts. In that span, he ranks sixth among defensemen in points and is up to 21 points, 131 shots on net, 51 hits and 47 blocks across 49 games this season. The 32-year-old blueliner's campaign took off when trade rumors began to circulate around him, which has likely been an added incentive for him to showcase his best brand of hockey. Regardless of where he ends up after the March 6 trade deadline, Hamilton is back on track to post another quality year after the slow start, which gives him high-level fantasy value the rest of the way.