Hamilton scored a goal, distributed an assist, fired five shots on net and served two PIM in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Seattle.

Hamilton extended his point streak to eight games Sunday when he opened scoring with a power-play goal just over eight minutes into the contest. He later slid the primary helper on Jack Hughes' power-play goal midway through the third period. Overall, Hamilton is up to six goals, 13 assists, 123 shots on net, 50 hits and 47 blocks through 47 games this season. The 32-year-old blueliner is on fire with 11 of his 19 points this season occurring over his last 11 games. With trade rumors surrounding the veteran blueliner, he has displayed his skill to potential suitors, making him an enticing candidate to be dealt before the trade deadline in just over a month's time. Regardless of whether he's traded or not, Hamilton has appeared to have shaken off the rust and is back on track to record another 30-plus point campaign, giving him a strong fantasy outlook for the remainder of the season.