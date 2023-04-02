Hamilton scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-3 win over Chicago on Saturday.

He opened the scoring at 6:09 of the first with his 20th goal of the season. It came on a one-timer from the high slot of an Ondrej Palat pass. With the points, Hamilton has 71 points (20 goals, 51 assists) this season. That makes him just the second defender in Devils history to record at least 70 points in a single season. The other? Scott Stevens put up 78 points (18 goals, 60 assists) in 1993-94.