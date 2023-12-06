Haula scored a goal on three shots, added four PIM and doled out two hits in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Canucks.

Haula missed three games with a lower-body injury and saw just 15:21 of ice time in his return. The 32-year-old forward had to fill in as a top-six center when the Devils were shorthanded down the middle, but with the team near full strength up front, Haula is likely to be on the wing. The veteran has seven goals, six assists, 38 shots on net, 18 PIM, 20 hits and a plus-1 rating through 19 appearances. Given the quality of the Devils' top six, Haula is still an interesting depth option for fantasy managers.