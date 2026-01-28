Hughes logged two assists and seven shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Hughes has been a big playmaker lately, earning a goal and 14 assists over his last 14 games. The 24-year-old center is up to 36 points (13 on the power play), 128 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 35 appearances this season. Hughes can shoot the puck, but he's shooting a mere 2.2 percent in January and just 9.4 percent on the year, numbers that are bound to improve over the rest of the campaign.