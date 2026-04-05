Hughes recorded a shorthanded goal and an even-strength assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canadiens.

Hughes was coming off a five-point performance in the 7-3 win over the Capitals on Thursday, and he made his presence felt once again in the Devils' comeback by participating directly in the team's final two goals. The Devils are on the verge of being eliminated from playoff contention, but Hughes is ending the season on a sizzling note. The star forward has posted five multi-point performances over his last seven games, a stretch in which he's racked up 15 points (seven goals, eight helpers), 34 shots on goal and a plus-5 rating.