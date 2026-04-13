Hughes registered two assists, one on the power play and the other shorthanded, while adding three shots on net and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Hughes has six multi-point efforts over his last nine games, totaling seven goals and 11 assists in that span. The 24-year-old is up to 77 points (23 on the power play, two shorthanded), 226 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 60 appearances this season. Even with time lost due to injuries, this is the second-most productive campaign in his career, and it shows he could challenge for the 100-point mark if he can stay fully healthy in 2026-27.