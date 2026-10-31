Hughes scored two goals on seven shots and went plus-4 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Hughes' line with Arseny Gritsyuk and Jesper Bratt was able to drive play in this win, accounting for four of the Devils' goals. Hughes has four goals and three assists over his last five games, and he's added 19 shots on net in that span. Hughes is up to six goals, 10 helpers, 54 shots on net and a plus-7 rating over 14 appearances this season and should continue to be a good source of point production.