Hughes scored a goal on six shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Hughes set up Jesper Boqvist's second-period tally before adding New Jersey's fifth goal in the third, extending his point streak to three games (two goals, three assists). His six shots were a game-high mark, reflecting his aggressive offensive approach. The star center remains one of the Devils' primary scoring threats, and his combination of shot volume and playmaking ability gives him an excellent fantasy ceiling.