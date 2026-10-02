Hughes scored the game-winning goal to lift the Devils to a 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers on Thursday.

Hughes took a pass down the slot from Jesper Bratt on what was essentially a 2-on-0 and made no mistake. The 25-year-old pivot delivered 77 points, including 27 goals, in 61 games last season -- that's a 104-point pace. Unfortunately, Hughes hasn't managed a full season in his career -- his best year came with 99 points in 78 games in 2022-23. That earned him an eighth-place finish in the Hart voting that season. Since then, he has missed at least 20 games each season, averaging 74 points. The Devils need a healthy Hughes to get them to the postseason this year.