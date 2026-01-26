Hughes tallied a goal, dished out an assist and placed three shots on net in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Hughes plated the primary helper on Dougie Hamilton's power-play goal in the first period before the star center later scored with a man advantage himself in the third. With the pair of points, Hughes is up to 12 goals, 34 points, 121 shots on net and 16 blocked shots across 34 games this season. Since the calendar flipped to 2026, the 24-year-old forward has elevated his game with 12 points in as many games. He has finished each of the past four seasons above a point per game and has a strong chance to make it five consecutive campaigns with a steady back half of the season. Barring injury, Hughes should return to being a high-level fantasy option across all league formats.