Devils' Jack Hughes: Posts another multi-point game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hughes recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Avalanche.
Hughes assisted on Dougie Hamilton's goal and added one of his own with a snap shot at the 14:12 mark of the second frame. Hughes has recorded four multi-point performances across New Jersey's last six games and continues to deliver excellent value as the team's primary playmaker and scoring threat. The 24-year-old star center is up to nine goals and 14 points through 10 games.
