Hughes (upper body) will remain sidelined through the All-Star Game, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports Monday.

Hughes will miss at least three more games after having already been sidelined for the previous 10 outings due to his upper-body injury. Nico Hischier should continue to feature in a first-line role with Hughes out of the lineup. With 45 points through 32 games this season, the world-class center could still challenge for the 90-point threshold if he is not sidelined too much longer.