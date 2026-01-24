Markstrom stopped 21 of 25 shots in Friday's 5-4 win over the Canucks.

Markstrom came away with his fourth win in his last five outings. His last two victories have been against two of his former teams, though the Canucks did a bit of damage with a comeback effort that fell short Friday. Markstrom improved to 14-11-1 with a 3.30 GAA and an .880 save percentage over 27 appearances. The Devils wrap up this road trip with a matinee game in Seattle on Sunday.