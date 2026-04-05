default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Markstrom will the patrol the road blue paint Sunday against the Canadiens, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Markstrom has dropped back-to-back outings while allowing four goals in each loss, which came on the heels of his three-game winning streak. The Swedish goaltender is 7-5-0 over 12 games since the Olympic break, but he's surrendered at least three goals in nine of those contests. The Canadiens have already clinched a playoff spot and are 22-13-2 on home ice in 2025-26.

More News