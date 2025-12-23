Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Defending cage versus Isles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Markstrom will patrol the crease on the road against the Islanders on Tuesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
Markstrom is having a rough December in which he is sporting a 2-3-0 record and 2.96 GAA in six outings, while Jake Allen has featured in six games as well. If the Devils continue to split the workload between the duo, the 35-year-old Markstrom won't offer more than mid-range fantasy value down the stretch.
