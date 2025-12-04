Markstrom stopped 25 shots in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the Stars.

The veteran netminder was locked in a scoreless tie with Jake Oettinger through the first half of the game, but the Devils' defense gave Miro Heiskanen plenty of open ice to pot the game's first tally midway through the second period, and the New Jersey offense never woke up. Markstrom has lost three of his last five starts, and since the beginning of November he's gone 5-3-1 in nine outings with a 2.97 GAA and .893 save percentage while splitting the workload in the crease with Jake Allen.