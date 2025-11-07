Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Hangs on for OT win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Markstrom made 16 saves in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.
After seeing more than 40 shots in each of his prior two starts, the lack of rubber was a welcome sight for Markstrom, but it also may have left the veteran netminder a little cold on a Jake Evans tally 59 seconds into the third period that he probably should have stopped. Markstrom has alternated starts with Jake Allen since returning from a lower-body injury in late October, going 2-1-0 in three outings while surrendering 12 goals on 105 shots (.886 save percentage).
