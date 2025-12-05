default-cbs-image
Markstrom will get the starting nod at home against the Golden Knights on Friday, Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News reports.

Markstrom has managed a decent 4-3-1 record despite posting a 3.22 GAA and .876 save percentage in those eight outings. While the netminder has seen a slightly higher share of the workload, he has been splitting the net with Jake Allen, logging 10 appearances in the Devils' last 18 contests. Heading into a back-to-back, Markstrom will go Friday while Allen figures to get the nod on the road versus Boston on Saturday.

