Markstrom was the first goalie to exit the ice Wednesday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports, indicating he'll be in goal at home versus Dallas.

Markstrom has conceded three or more goals in all but one of his last seven outings, posting a 4-2-1 record and .873 save percentage. As long as the veteran backstop can continue racking up wins, the Devils figure to continue rolling him out between the pipes.