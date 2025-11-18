Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Receiving starting nod
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Markstrom will protect the road goal versus the Lightning on Tuesday, Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site reports.
Markstrom is 3-1-1 over his last five games, and he's allowed three goals in each of his last three outings. The Lightning have just one win in their last four games, scoring 11 goals in that span, which gives Markstrom a decent matchup for this contest.
