Markstrom stopped 27 of 29 shots on net in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Markstrom allowed just two even-strength tallies and made six power-play saves en route to his sixth win of January. Overall, the 35-year-old netminder is up to a 15-12-1 record, a 3.24 GAA and an .881 save percentage across 29 outings this season. The veteran netminder is turning his season around game by game after a rough start to the season. Over his last seven appearances, he has a 5-2-0 record, a 2.56 GAA and an .893 save percentage. While New Jersey remains in the bottom half of the Metropolitan Division standings, they continue to flash signs of life, which should lead to Markstrom playing a competitive role down the stretch. With his recent turnaround, he holds solid fantasy value in two-goalie formats for the time being.