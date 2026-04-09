Allen will start Thursday's home game against the Penguins, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Allen has seen limited playing time in recent weeks, but he's been relatively effective when called upon, going 4-1-1 with a 2.97 GAA and .898 save percentage over his last six starts. He's made a pair of starts against Pittsburgh this year -- one at home and one on the road -- and has gone 1-1-0 with a 2.40 GAA and .921 save percentage during those outings.