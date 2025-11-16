Allen stopped 29 of 31 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Capitals.

Allen was beaten twice in the third period, once by Connor McMichael and once by Alex Ovechkin, but he came through in the shootout by stopping three of Washington's four shots. Allen has been alternating between the pipes with Jacob Markstrom, but the former has been productive of late with four wins over his last six appearances. The 35-year-old Allen has gone 4-2-0 with a 2.43 GAA and a .907 save percentage in that span.