Bratt (COVID-19 protocols) has been added to the Devils' active roster, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.

Bratt has missed the first six games of the campaign while quarantining, but he should be ready to make his first appearance at practice Thursday. He will, however, likely need some time to get into game shape, so it's safe to assume Bratt won't be inserted into New Jersey's lineup immediately. The 22-year-old winger picked up 16 goals and 16 assists in 60 games last season.