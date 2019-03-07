Bratt is week-to-week with his undisclosed issue, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

This report suggests that Bratt will miss at least the next four games. He had been bothered by a lower-body injury that cost him a pair of games before returning with a two-point effort last Friday. though it remains to be seen if the two issues are directly related to one another. New Jersey has a plethora of injured forwards with day-to-day tags that could potentially be candidates to offset Bratt's absence in Friday's road game against the Capitals.