Bratt notched two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

The 27-year-old winger had a hand in tallies by Simon Nemec in the first period and Timo Meier in the second during a game in which the Devils never led. Bratt is stuck in an 11-game goal drought, but he's remained productive with 10 assists during that stretch.