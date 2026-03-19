Bratt scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

After having a hand in a first-period tally by Nico Hischier that got the Devils on the board, Bratt wrapped up the scoring on the night himself late in the third. Bratt has three multi-point performances in the last six games, and over 11 contests since the Olympic break he's collected three goals and 13 points, including five helpers on the power play.