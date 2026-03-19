Devils' Jesper Bratt: Two-point effort in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bratt scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.
After having a hand in a first-period tally by Nico Hischier that got the Devils on the board, Bratt wrapped up the scoring on the night himself late in the third. Bratt has three multi-point performances in the last six games, and over 11 contests since the Olympic break he's collected three goals and 13 points, including five helpers on the power play.
More News
-
Devils' Jesper Bratt: Scores in Monday's win•
-
Devils' Jesper Bratt: Reaches 50-point mark Thursday•
-
Devils' Jesper Bratt: Three-point effort Saturday•
-
Devils' Jesper Bratt: Nets highlight-reel goal•
-
Devils' Jesper Bratt: Posts two points in loss•
-
Devils' Jesper Bratt: Lights lamp twice in Minnesota•