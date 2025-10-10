Bratt supplied a goal, an assist and three hits in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Although the Devils didn't get off to a good start in 2025-26, Bratt certainly picked up where he left off after a career-high 88 points last season. The Swedish winger set up Dougie Hamilton's game-tying goal in the second period, and Bratt also tied the score at 3-3 in the third, but that was the last of New Jersey's offense for the night. The 27-year-old Bratt is once again working in a top-line role and on the No. 1 power-play unit, and he should see plenty of opportunities again Saturday in Tampa Bay, as the Lightning gave up five goals to the Senators on Thursday.