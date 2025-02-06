Per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site, Siegenthaler (undisclosed) will see a specialist to determine the length of time he will be out of the lineup, coach Sheldon Keefe said Thursday.

Siegenthaler will miss at least the next two games and with the NHL breaking for the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb.10-21, the Devils have plenty of time to decide upon his timeline for a return. Siegenthaler has two goals, seven assists, 75 hits and 92 blocked shots over 55 appearances this season. The Devils recalled Simon Nemec from AHL to replace Siegenthaler in the lineup.