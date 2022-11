McLeod scored into an open net during Saturday's 5-1 victory over the host Senators.

McLeod, who failed to generate a shot during his previous three appearances, earned a coaching reward by skating on a shift with the goalie pulled Saturday. Finishing with four shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating, the 24-year-old center earned 13:50 of ice time, his most since Oct. 30, a span of nine outings. McLeod's empty-net goal was his first in seven games.