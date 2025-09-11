McLeod, who was acquitted of sexual assault charges in the Hockey Canada trial, will be eligible to resume playing Dec. 1, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports Thursday.

McLeod will have to convince a team to sign him to a contract after playing in the KHL last season for Nur-Sultan Barys and Omsk Avangard. Per Johnston, contracts can be registered with the NHL on Oct. 15, and the five players can begin conditioning with a team Nov. 15 and appear in a game Dec. 1. It's possible McLeod will have to settle for a two-way deal if he wants to restart his NHL career.