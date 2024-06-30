McLeod (personal) will become an unrestricted free agent after New Jersey didn't give him a qualifying offer Sunday, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic.
On Feb. 28, McLeod was charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault that took place in June 2018 following a Hockey Canada event in London, Ontario. He is also facing an additional charge for "being a party to the offence."
More News
-
Devils' Michael McLeod: Directed to surrender to police•
-
Devils' Michael McLeod: Moves to non-roster list•
-
Devils' Michael McLeod: Takes personal leave of absence•
-
Devils' Michael McLeod: Lights lamp twice Wednesday•
-
Devils' Michael McLeod: Two helpers in loss•
-
Devils' Michael McLeod: Nets lone Devils goal in loss•