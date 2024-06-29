Yegorov was the 49th overall pick by the Devils in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

You wouldn't know it by his numbers this past season, but plenty of people feel the 6-foot-4, 190-pound Yegorov has the most long-term upside among goaltenders in this year's class. NHL Central Scouting ranked him as the No. 1 North American Goaltender. Coming over from his native Russia to play for, hands down, the worst team in the USHL, Yegorov finished the year with an 8-25-3 record, 3.86 GAA and .892 save percentage. Expect Yegorov to be better in the USHL next season before heading to Boston University in the fall of 2025.