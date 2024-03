Legare was brought in by the Devils from the Habs on Monday in a minor-league swap for Arnaud Durandeau.

Montreal previously acquired Legare before the start of the season as part of the massive, three-team Erik Karlsson deal. The 23-year-old Legare hasn't been particularly productive this season with a mere nine points in 39 games for AHL Laval. Legare will have to wait until next season in order to make his NHL debut.