Daws stopped 27 of 30 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Daws will likely finish the regular season in the NHL because Jacob Markstrom (undisclosed) was shut down Friday due to nagging injuries. With just one more game on the schedule, it's unclear if Daws will get another chance to prove himself. The 25-year-old has earned the win in both of his NHL games in 2025-26, allowing a total of four goals on 61 shots. He's also posted a 15-16-11 record with a 2.84 GAA and an .891 save percentage over 42 appearances with AHL Utica. He is slated to be a restricted free agent in the summer, but his outlook for NHL playing time isn't great since Markstrom and Jake Allen are also under contract for next season.