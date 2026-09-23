Daws is slated to start Thursday's road preseason game against the Rangers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Daws rejoined the Devils on a two-year, $2.2 million contract in July, and he's slated to make his preseason debut and play the full game during New Jersey's penultimate exhibition matchup. The 25-year-old has made just nine regular-season appearances for the Devils across the past two years, going 5-2-0 with a 2.02 GAA and .925 save percentage. The Devils traded Jacob Markstrom to Florida during the offseason, so Daws could compete with Jake Allen and David Rittich if he makes a strong impression during Thursday's start.