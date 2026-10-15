Daws will patrol the home crease in Thursday's matchup against the Rangers, per Mike Morreale of NHL.com.

Daws will get his second opportunity between the pipes over New Jersey's last three contests after he displayed vast improvement in his most recent outing. Despite being kept out of the win column for the second straight game, he cut the number of goals he allowed in half from six to three. Overall, the 25-year-old netminder has an 0-2-0 record, a 4.58 GAA and an .824 save percentage across two appearances. He'll look to get back on track in a moderately-tough matchup with the Rangers, who rank 12th in the NHL at 3.38 goals per game. Daws is best left on waivers in fantasy until he can secure his first win of the 2026-27 season.