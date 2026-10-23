Daws, Dawson Mercer, Alexander Command, Nick Bjugstad (pectoral) and a pair of draft picks were traded to the Jets from the Devils on Friday in exchange for Connor Hellebuyck.

Daws' workload at the NHL level has been limited in recent years, as he made six regular-season appearances for the Devils during the 2024-25 campaign before appearing in just three regular-season games last year. He made four starts to begin the 2026-27 regular season while working behind Jake Allen, and Daws has gone 2-2-0 with a 2.77 GAA and .874 save percentage. Stuart Skinner has been effective as the Jets' primary netminder early in the year amid Hellebuyck's suspension, but it seems as though Daws will at least have a chance to supplant Clay Stevenson as the team's No. 2 option.