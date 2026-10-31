Daws stopped 33 of 37 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Daws did alright, but the Jets didn't have much to give in the second half of a back-to-back. This was the team's eighth straight loss, though it's the first one on Daws' ledger since he was flipped to Winnipeg in the Connor Hellebuyck trade. Daws has a 2-3-0 record with a 2.86 GAA and an .886 save percentage across six outings between the Jets and the Devils this year. With the Jets skidding, this could turn into an open competition between the three goalies on the roster to determine who gets control of the crease, though Stuart Skinner remains the favorite for now. The Jets' tough road trip continues against the Hurricanes on Sunday.