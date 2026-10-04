Daws stopped 26 of 32 shots in Saturday's 6-0 loss to the Islanders.

Daws kept the game scoreless through the first period but couldn't hold on the rest of the way, allowing three goals in each of the subsequent two frames -- including a power-play goal in the second period and a shorthanded goal in the third. Saturday was Daws' first start of the season after Jake Allen handled New Jersey's opener against Philadelphia, and while one game isn't enough to draw meaningful conclusions, it wouldn't be surprising if he stays as the Devils' No. 2 goaltender behind Allen for the foreseeable future.