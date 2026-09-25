Daws allowed three goals on 23 shots in Thursday's 4-3 preseason shootout loss to the Rangers.

Daws went the distance in his first art of the preseason. The 25-year-old squandered a 2-0 lead in the third period and gave up the lone tally in the shootout. It's unclear if he'll get another audition this preseason -- the Devils play the Islanders on Saturday. Daws entered camp competing with David Rittich for the backup job, but the former didn't make a great impression in Thursday's contest. If the Devils don't want to carry three goalies, Daws will need to clear waivers to join AHL Utica.