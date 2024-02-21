Daws stopped 20 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Capitals.

It was a rough start for Daws as he allowed a goal 39 seconds into the game and then gave up four consecutive goals in the next two frames. Alex Ovechkin capped off the win on the power play with only 33 seconds remaining. In the four games prior to this start, Daws allowed two or fewer goals in three of those games, displaying solid promise. Daws has shown flashes of potential lately, but with this recent blip - putting up a .769 save percentage - consistency is still a concern.