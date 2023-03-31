site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Devils' Nolan Foote: Returned to AHL
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Foote was reassigned to AHL Utica on Friday.
Foote had one goal in six games with the Devils, scoring in Tampa Bay on March 19. Foote had 18 goals and 30 points in 49 AHL games before his recall.
