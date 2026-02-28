Salminen scored twice and added an assist in the University of Denver's 5-2 win over Arizona State University on Friday.

Salminen has done a decent job this season with seven goals and 17 helpers in 34 appearances. He had 28 points in 44 outings for Denver last year, his best campaign in the NCAA. The senior forward is a Devils prospect, and the Devils will have a decision to make on his future with the franchise once the Pioneers' season is over.