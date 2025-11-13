Nemec scored three goals on five shots and went plus-4 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Nemec scored his first goal of the season Monday versus the Islanders, and he liked it so much that he followed up with a hat trick Wednesday. His first two goals each tied the game, and his third was the game-winner at 3:28 of overtime. For the season, the defenseman has already potted a career-high four goals while adding eight assists, 22 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 17 appearances. Nemec should continue to see increased usage while Dougie Hamilton (lower body) and Brett Pesce (upper body) are out.